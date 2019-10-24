Cordy Glenn, A.J. Green won’t play in London

Getty Images

Left tackle Cordy Glenn is back on the Bengals’ 53-man roster and he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he won’t be making his 2019 debut this weekend.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that Glenn will not play against the Rams. Glenn suffered a concussion this summer and served a one-game suspension last week that stemmed from a disagreement with the team about the handling of the injury.

Wide receiver A.J. Green also hasn’t played at all this season and he won’t be returning from his ankle injury this weekend either. That means Green won’t get into a game before the October 29 trade deadline, although the Bengals have responded to speculation by saying that they won’t move the veteran wideout.

Taylor also termed cornerback Darqueze Dennard‘s presence on the field as doubtful. Dennard was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week.