Cordy Glenn downplays rift with team: Stuff happens sometimes

Cordy Glenn downplayed his rift with the Bengals, while declining to provide many details about his one-game, team-imposed suspension.

The Bengals left tackle had a news conference Thursday, his first since August.

“I think the only thing that happened honestly is I got hurt,” Glenn said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “That’s just all that happened. It’s not about not wanting to play.”

Glenn missed last week’s loss to Jacksonville after a confrontation with a Bengals coach. The Bengals reinstated him, and he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

He will not make his season debut this weekend.

“We’ve got a see some people get through practice before we consider playing him, and that hasn’t happened with him,” coach Zac Taylor said.

Glenn was diagnosed with a concussion in an Aug. 15 preseason game in Washington. He wouldn’t talk about his head injury or whether he had a disagreement with the team about the handling of the injury.

Glenn, though, said he wants to play and he wants to play for the Bengals, whom he joined last year.

“Last week just happened. Stuff happens sometimes,” Glenn said. “Anytime you’re hurt, you want to be in there and help the team. I’m a competitor. Of course I missed it. The only thing that happened, honestly, is I got hurt. That’s just all that happened. It’s not about not wanting to play. [If] you’re hurt, you’re hurt.”