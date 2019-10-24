Dalvin Cook touchdown, Dan Bailey field goals lift Vikings to 19-9 win over Washington

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown and Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 143 yards as the Minnesota Vikings got their fourth straight win with a 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.

The surging offense of the Vikings wasn’t somewhat kept in check by the Washington defense. Minnesota moved the ball with consistency but had to settle for field goals more often than not. Dan Bailey converted kicks from 50, 29, 27 and 40 yards to help lift the Vikings to victory.

The Washington was anemic by comparison. Adrian Peterson rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries against his former team to serve as the highlight performance of the night. Case Keenum was knocked out of the game with concussion after completing 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards. First-round pick Dwayne Haskins was 3 of 5 for 33 yards with an interception in a relief effort.

The Vikings had six of their eight possessions on the night net over 50 yards and Minnesota did not punt the entire evening. It’s the first time Minnesota has gone without a single punt since a 38-31 win over the New Orleans Saints in 2004.

Bailey’s first two field goals of the night were matched by field goals of 21 and 30 yards from Dustin Hopkins as the game was tied at 6-6 through the first 28 minutes of play. Minnesota would post a seven-play, 75-yard drive in just 1:50 at the end of the half as Cook scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Vikings on top 13-6 at halftime.

A 27-yard kick from Bailey pushed the lead to 10 with 8:33 left in the third quarter. After a 43-yard kick from Hopkins made it a one-score game again on the following possession, Bailey’s final 40-yard conversion gave the Vikings their 19-9 final margin of victory.

Alexander Mattison also added 61 yards on 13 carries in relief of Cook as the Vikings rushed for 161 yards. Kirk Cousins also posted another strong outing, completing 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards on the night.

Meanwhile, Washington falls to 1-7 on the year, which is their worst start to a season since going 1-7 to open the 1998 campaign. The 1998 team had lost its first seven games of the year.