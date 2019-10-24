Darius Slay still unhappy Lions traded away Quandre Diggs

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 24, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
On Tuesday, the Lions made the surprising decision to trade safety Quandre Diggs, a team captain and one of the most respected men in the locker room. Unsurprisingly, teammates aren’t happy.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who expressed his unhappiness on Twitter immediately after news of the trade broke, confirmed to reporters today that he still doesn’t like it one bit.

Slay said he’s feeling “like s–t” after Diggs was traded, and feels like there’s no loyalty in the NFL, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Although Slay, whose contract expires after the 2020 season, has previously indicated that he’d like to sign a long-term extension in Detroit, today he wouldn’t say he wants to stay with the Lions, and he said he’d be fine with them trading him.

“Anybody can get traded. I personally wouldn’t care,” Slay said.

If the Lions lose to the Giants on Sunday, they might decide to become sellers at the trade deadline. Perhaps Slay could be the next to go.

11 responses to “Darius Slay still unhappy Lions traded away Quandre Diggs

  3. You do realize the beneficiary of the Diggs trade is Will Harris. Will Harris just happens to be the cousin of Justin Coleman and Slay. Slay has no filter and is an emotional dude but he’ll get over it. Now we’ll see if Quin’s gamble on Harris pays off.

    Diggs was a good dude but really wasn’t playing well. As a Lion fan, I wish him the best of luck with Seattle.

  4. Matt has lost the locker room. If the Giants beat the Lions, he and Quinn should also lose their jobs.

  6. Long time Lions fan here. Slay is part of a number of handful who have not gotten along with Patricia since day one. Then the holdout this off-season, now the way the Lions let Diggs go. I’m sure Patricia/Quinn want Slay gone as well, but who knows what compensation they could get at this point. If he doesn’t get traded, don’t be surprised if Slays hamstring injury lasts all season…

  7. Overrated slay is upset, but its ok, the fire sale will ship him off next.

    That 62 year dumpster fire in Detroit only took 7 weeks to start raging again.

  8. Frequently gets hammered by top receivers, held out of team activities even though he has a contract and rarely makes huge plays. All of this while expecting to be paid like a superstar. If he chooses to hold out and hurt his team because it’s a business then realize that cuts both ways. For whatever reason the Lions figured they were better without Diggs. Just maybe they would be a better “team” without Mr. Slay. I would be willing to bet that his return would be far less than Ramsey.

  10. The sad sack teams in the NFL, like the Lions, will never be good. It’s really disappointing that despite their efforts toward parity that the league watches these teams go on year after year without any relevance to other teams or their disappointed fans.

