Darius Slay still unhappy Lions traded away Quandre Diggs

On Tuesday, the Lions made the surprising decision to trade safety Quandre Diggs, a team captain and one of the most respected men in the locker room. Unsurprisingly, teammates aren’t happy.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who expressed his unhappiness on Twitter immediately after news of the trade broke, confirmed to reporters today that he still doesn’t like it one bit.

Slay said he’s feeling “like s–t” after Diggs was traded, and feels like there’s no loyalty in the NFL, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Although Slay, whose contract expires after the 2020 season, has previously indicated that he’d like to sign a long-term extension in Detroit, today he wouldn’t say he wants to stay with the Lions, and he said he’d be fine with them trading him.

“Anybody can get traded. I personally wouldn’t care,” Slay said.

If the Lions lose to the Giants on Sunday, they might decide to become sellers at the trade deadline. Perhaps Slay could be the next to go.