David Johnson out of practice for Cardinals

The Cardinals listed running back David Johnson as questionable for last week’s game against the Giants and then left him on the bench for all but a few snaps of their 27-21 win.

It’s not looking good for a return to action for Johnson against the Saints this week. The back missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with the ankle injury that forced him to the sideline last week.

After the game, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Johnson was available in case of an emergency because D.J. Foster was already out with a hamstring injury. Chase Edmonds kept such an emergency at bay by running for three touchdowns and the Cardinals shouldn’t have to avail themselves of that option this week.

The Cardinals signed Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to play behind Edmonds as long as the other backs are out of the picture.