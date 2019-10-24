Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams on track to return this week

Getty Images

The Browns should have a full complement of cornerbacks on hand for Sunday’s game in New England.

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have each been out of the lineup since picking up hamstring injuries in Week Two, but they were able to work on a limited basis before the team’s Week Seven bye and they’ve been practicing fully this week.

“They look like they’ve come back out ready to play,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks also said the two players have looked good in practice. He added that the team has to figure out the appropriate workload for the two players in their return to game action. Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie have filled the cornerback slots while Ward and Williams have been out.