Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan charged with attempted murder, assault

Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan was officially charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault stemming from a shooting of a woman in Boulder, Colo. last week.

According to Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera, Bannan was charged with a total of four counts along with four violent crime sentence-enhancers for those charges. The full list of charges include attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

Bannan shot a 36-year old woman in the arm on the afternoon of Oct. 16. She works in a building partially owned by Bannan and unlocking a therapy room when Bannan shot her. When police arrived, Bannan had a handbag with two loaded handguns and an extra magazine, and a rolled up $20 bill with cocaine coated on it.

Bannan had claimed the shooting was unintentional and he was hiding from the Russian Mafia.

Bannan spent 11 years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.