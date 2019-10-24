Hamstring injury keeps Keenan Allen out of practice

Getty Images

The Chargers made a big addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was not on the report at all on Wednesday, but he was out of practice entirely on Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Midweek additions to the injury report often lead to players missing the upcoming game and Friday will be telling about whether this was a precautionary move or not.

The Chargers receiving corps has been thinned out with Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman on injured reserve. Mike Williams, Geremy Davis, Andre Patton and Jason Moore are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster.

Fullback Derek Watt also moved in the wrong direction Thursday. He went from limited by a knee injury to not participating in Thursday’s workout.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram remained limited by the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of the last three games.