Josh Jacobs misses second straight practice

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed some of last Sunday’s loss to the Packers after going to the locker room to have his shoulder looked at by the medical staff, but he was able to return to action.

Whether he’ll answer the bell for this Sunday’s game against the Texans is still in question, however. Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday and he remained on the sideline for Thursday’s session as well.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Wednesday that he considers Jacobs questionable for Sunday. Friday’s injury report will show if that’s the case or if the outlook has been downgraded over the last couple of days.

Jacobs was the only player out of practice on Thursday. Right tackle Trent Brown (calf), center Rodney Hudson (ankle) and right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) were all limited participants.