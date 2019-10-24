Josh Norman, Adrian Peterson are active for Washington

Getty Images

Washington will have cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand) and running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) tonight against the Vikings.

Peterson had said he expected to play despite being listed as a non-participant in practice Monday and Tuesday.

Norman went through a pregame workout in front of Bill Callahan and Bruce Allen, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports. Norman missed practice this week after sitting out last week’s game.

Washington already had ruled out five players: Safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), offensive guard Wes Martin (chest), running back Chris Thompson (toe) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion).

Safety Montae Nicholson, who was questionable with an ankle injury, and third quarterback Colt McCoy are the team’s other inactives.

The Vikings already had ruled out receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring).

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes was the only other player with an injury designation, listed as questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness. He is dressed tonight.

The team’s other inactives are defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa, linebacker Cameron Smith, center Brett Jones, offensive guard Dru Samia, offensive tackle Oli Udoh and defensive tackle Armon Watts.