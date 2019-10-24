JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with an illness

Getty Images

The Steelers released their first injury report of the week on Thursday and it included wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not take part in the team’s first on-field work ahead of Monday night’s game against the Dolphins. An illness was cited as the reason Smith-Schuster wasn’t on the field.

Thursday and Friday will bring two more practices and a better sense of whether this is anything that could stop Smith-Schuster from playing on Monday.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was the only player listed as a limited participant. He said earlier that he’s “taking it day by day” after picking up an abdominal injury during the team’s Week Six win over the Chargers.