Posted by Darin Gantt on October 24, 2019, 7:33 AM EDT
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not a big talker. So when he interrupted coach Dan Quinn after last week’s loss to the Rams to address the team, it made an impact.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones told his teammates in emotional terms that it wasn’t Quinn’s fault they were 1-6.

Everybody just sat there and watched,” safety Ricardo Allen said. “He’s a guy that when he speaks and he doesn’t speak very often, everybody is going to listen. You see him and how much he was hurt, how frustrated and confused he is still, it’s just like, that’s when you know it’s serious. You know that we need it from everybody around. We need it from every 1/11th that’s on that field.

“No, everybody is not going to play like Julio. We are all not as talented as him. But you have to give as much feeling, as much emotion, as much passion as you can.”

Quinn, whose job security is very much in question (despite public displays of support from owner Arthur Blank), said he didn’t mind Jones stepping in while he was talking.

“The team knows (Jones) from the leading style that he is,” Quinn said. “It is always important during the hardest moments that people step up and you are the strongest that you can be. He is such an impactful guy on this team, not just offensively. I think that is what is so unique about him. There are some guys who may just be a leader on the offense. Well, he is a leader on this football team. . . .

“Often times he will do a lot behind the scenes one-on-one. When he goes in front of the entire group, it has a huge impact. It was what we needed at that time. I obviously have a ton of respect for him already both on and off the field.”

Jones didn’t talk to reporters after the game, and generally speaks to the media on Thursdays during the regular season.

9 responses to “Julio Jones interrupts Dan Quinn to address team after loss

  2. I’ve never seen palyers taking the blame and saying it’s not the coach’s fault without that coach being fired within a few days. At this point it would be a mercy killing.

  3. Dan Quinn is a pretty good coach. Some of the 1-6 start is on coaching for sure, some is on the front office and a lot is on the players. Quinn’s record and past indicate he should get a bit of a pass there IMO.

  5. That’s good that Jones spoke up but doesn’t change the fact that since their Super Bowl appearance the Falcons under Quinn have been a team that doesn’t play up to the talent they have. Jones may not blame Quinn but that doesn’t change the fact that Quinn’s record should justify firing him at the end of the year .

  7. The team has lost faith in the coach, all they had to do was run the ball two times and kick a field goal and they win the game… they didn’t of course. You can’t buy, sell, trade or manufacture the trust that was lost , .. , that will never be regained.

    They will never win with Quinn, its time to pull the plug.

    In most jobs in life a mistake of this magnitude results in a firing, it lets everyone know that the standard is. When you allow it, you condone it. Blank should have fired the guy a week or two after that SB loss.

  8. Julio Jones, interrupts his coach while he’s addressing the team…………..To announce he’s holding out next year.

  9. I’m not shocked. This will be the Rams soon. The Falcons had to sell the idea of building a stadium to the citizens of Atlanta. People like winners. Mission accomplished. The stadium is built.

    Thanks for building my house. Now I can go back to being myself.

