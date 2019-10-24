Julio Jones interrupts Dan Quinn to address team after loss

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not a big talker. So when he interrupted coach Dan Quinn after last week’s loss to the Rams to address the team, it made an impact.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones told his teammates in emotional terms that it wasn’t Quinn’s fault they were 1-6.

“Everybody just sat there and watched,” safety Ricardo Allen said. “He’s a guy that when he speaks and he doesn’t speak very often, everybody is going to listen. You see him and how much he was hurt, how frustrated and confused he is still, it’s just like, that’s when you know it’s serious. You know that we need it from everybody around. We need it from every 1/11th that’s on that field.

“No, everybody is not going to play like Julio. We are all not as talented as him. But you have to give as much feeling, as much emotion, as much passion as you can.”

Quinn, whose job security is very much in question (despite public displays of support from owner Arthur Blank), said he didn’t mind Jones stepping in while he was talking.

“The team knows (Jones) from the leading style that he is,” Quinn said. “It is always important during the hardest moments that people step up and you are the strongest that you can be. He is such an impactful guy on this team, not just offensively. I think that is what is so unique about him. There are some guys who may just be a leader on the offense. Well, he is a leader on this football team. . . .

“Often times he will do a lot behind the scenes one-on-one. When he goes in front of the entire group, it has a huge impact. It was what we needed at that time. I obviously have a ton of respect for him already both on and off the field.”

Jones didn’t talk to reporters after the game, and generally speaks to the media on Thursdays during the regular season.