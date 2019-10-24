Marcell Dareus having core muscle surgery

Getty Images

The Jaguars are going to need to make some new plans on their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus took a trip to see Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Wednesday to find out if he needs core muscle surgery. The determination was that Dareus does need the operation and the Jaguars confirmed that it will take place on Thursday.

Dareus is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks while recovering from the surgery. The short end of that window would keep him out of three games as the Jaguars have a bye in Week 10.

Dareus played just over 44 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps over the first seven weeks of the year. Taven Bryan could be in line for more work while he’s out of action.