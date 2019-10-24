Matt Ryan out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

The Falcons practiced without quarterback Matt Ryan again on Thursday.

Ryan left last Sunday’s loss to the Rams with a sprained ankle and he didn’t practice on Wednesday when the team began their on-field preparations for the Seahawks.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week that a decision on Ryan’s status for the game would be made late in the week. He did not say that Ryan had to practice in order to play and the quarterback’s experience — he’s started 154 straight games — would likely keep the door open even if he’s not able to get on the field Friday.

Matt Schaub is set to start if Ryan is ruled out for this weekend. The Falcons don’t have a third quarterback on the active roster, but they do have Danny Etling on the practice squad.