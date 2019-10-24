Minkah Fitzpatrick doesn’t expect “unfriendly” reaction from Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be in Pittsburgh on Monday night and that means a reunion is in the cards for Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was a member of the Dolphins until the Steelers sent a first-round pick to Miami to acquire him earlier this year. That came after Fitzpatrick requested a trade away from Miami and he said on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe that decision will lead to a frosty reception from his former teammates.

“It’s a business decision,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Other people made business decisions prior to mine. I still communicate with players on the team. I grew close with a lot of players on the team, formed relationships with them. I don’t think it’s going to be unfriendly because I’m playing with a different team.”

The Steelers made a business decision to get Fitzpatrick as well and the final view of that decision will come when it’s known just how good a pick they gave up to bring him to Pittsburgh. If it’s in the top 10, those remaining in Miami will likely be very pleased with Fitzpatrick’s choice.