NFL won’t discipline Bobby McCain over incident with fan

Getty Images

The Dolphins will discipline safety Bobby McCain over an interaction with a Bills fan, but the NFL will not.

The league believes the team’s discipline is sufficient, the Buffalo News reports.

A Bills fan said the incident started when a 13-year-old boy called out to Dolphins players before the game that they were irrelevant, and that McCain turned around and threatened to spit on him. That made the adult fan tell McCain that he’s a bad role model. After the game, the adult fan says, McCain sought him out and intentionally spat in his face.

“I haven’t even said a word to him. He runs right up to me and spits in my face and then runs down the tunnel,” the fan said. “I mean literally wound up, hocked and just spit right in my face while I’m standing there.”

If that’s how it happened, it’s surprising the NFL wouldn’t discipline McCain.