NFLPA “considering all options to protect” Kelechi Osemele

Getty Images

Jets guard Kelechi Osemele said Wednesday that he plans to move forward with shoulder surgery despite the team’s position that he doesn’t need the operation.

Because the team has taken that position and Osemele has not been practicing or playing, they have fined him for conduct detrimental to the team. Osemele said he plans to file a grievance about those fines and the NFL Players Association released a statement supporting Osemele on Thursday.

“Our union supports every player’s right to a second medical opinion, workers’ compensation and the best medical care,” the statement reads. “It is not appropriate or ethical for employers in any line of work to dictate the medical care and treatment of any employee. We are considering all options to protect Kelechi Osemele, as we would for any of our members.”

During his Wednesday media session, Osemele said that he has not spoken to head coach Adam Gase for some time. Gase was asked about that at his Thursday press conference and said that Osemele hasn’t asked to talk to him. Gase otherwise declined to address the situation because he’s “trying to get ready for the next opponent.”