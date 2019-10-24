NFLPA “considering all options to protect” Kelechi Osemele

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jets guard Kelechi Osemele said Wednesday that he plans to move forward with shoulder surgery despite the team’s position that he doesn’t need the operation.

Because the team has taken that position and Osemele has not been practicing or playing, they have fined him for conduct detrimental to the team. Osemele said he plans to file a grievance about those fines and the NFL Players Association released a statement supporting Osemele on Thursday.

“Our union supports every player’s right to a second medical opinion, workers’ compensation and the best medical care,” the statement reads. “It is not appropriate or ethical for employers in any line of work to dictate the medical care and treatment of any employee. We are considering all options to protect Kelechi Osemele, as we would for any of our members.”

During his Wednesday media session, Osemele said that he has not spoken to head coach Adam Gase for some time. Gase was asked about that at his Thursday press conference and said that Osemele hasn’t asked to talk to him. Gase otherwise declined to address the situation because he’s “trying to get ready for the next opponent.”

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “NFLPA “considering all options to protect” Kelechi Osemele

  1. Its also not ethical for a guy to play a couple of games and then sit out the season and take pay for not working when previously he was able to.

  3. Its pretty sad, i loved joe douglas when he was apart of the ravens scouting department. But ever since he left Philly for this GM job, he has done pretty horrible job at it. Almost like he is in way over his head. If it turns out that Osemele ligiment is really off the bone, then Joe should be fired right away. He did a piss poor job managing this situatiion. From the fines, to sending blank MRI reports to doctors. very shady.

  4. Get some independent doctors in there to take a look to see if he needs surgery or not. If the jets are playing around with his health then drop a big fine, say 1 million dollars and loss of a first round pick. Make then think twice next time.

  5. This is a ridiculous conflict of interest. Team doctors are a great and convenient way to get players immediate medical attention, but for longer-term decisions that relate to a player’s health and a team’s effectiveness, this is a no-win for the team doc’s–if they take the player side too much, they get fired. and if they go along with the team (as it appears here, or even with Trent Williams and the ‘Skins), then they endanger player health. If the injury truly does require surgery, then I hope the Jets get fried for this and the rules change.

    Every player should be allowed the opportunity to get a second opinion outside the organization.

  7. I know it’s a hot word right now….. but this 100% bullying. This happens all the time in all levels but most folks don’t speak up. I have a ton of respect for this guy for taking a stand. Keep fighting!

  8. Maybe Darnold was seeing ghosts on Monday night because the OL was putting on a protest of this guys treatment. Ridiculous.

  9. Strange deal. Not having followed this tory to this point, how does one doctor have an opinion on treatment so very different from another doctor? If the ligament is torn off the bone, it needs to be re-attached, right? If any doctors who know this stuff waste their time here like me, please chime in and explain

  10. Osemele himself said it was the THIRD doctor that recommended surgery. That means the first two DIDN’T.

    Basically, he went shopping for the opinion until he finally got what he wanted to hear.

  11. He doctor shopped and the third one said surgery is needed/end of season. Many guys play through a labrum tear — it depends on the severity and it seems doctors can’t even agree. Remember Demarcus Lawrence? he played I think two years with one…also Kuechly.

    Bad team, unhappy player and lousy coach. Recipe for divorce

  12. If he needs surgery the team can’t EXPECT him to play through it.

    It isn’t like he has a mysterious, vague, fake back injury….

    Team doctors lie all the time for the team (See Trent Williams)
    Other doctors may feel one way and some another. It happens. Our health care system really is a mess. One doctor will prescribe a medicine another may not think you need at all.

    I’m on Osemele’s side here.

  13. Those people saying he could play through it probably never have.
    Also.. play through an injury that could get worse on a 1-6 (soon to be 1-7) team?

    psssh

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!