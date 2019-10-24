Pat Shurmur prefers Giants players not wear microphones

October 24, 2019
Jets coach Adam Gase said this week that quarterback Sam Darnold should not have been shown on ESPN saying he was “seeing ghosts” while playing against the Patriots, adding that the Jets may no longer cooperate with TV networks that want players to wear microphones. Giants coach Pat Shurmur feels the same way.

Shurmur was asked about the situation and said he doesn’t think microphones should be on players during games.

“You might expect my answer when it comes to mics,” Shurmur said, via Newsday. “I’m not fond of them. I think there are things that get said and corrected during the game that should be internal in my opinion.”

Shurmur said that the league needs to balance fans’ interest in hearing what is said with the competitive interest teams have in not letting their opponents hear what they’re saying.

“I know that outside, it’s kind of interesting and nice for broadcasts to see that stuff,” Shurmur said. “If you ask me my opinion about mics, I’m not fond of it. Plus, when you have a mic, then some of what you’re communicating at the line of scrimmage now becomes public record.”

The NFL does require players and coaches to wear microphones at certain times during the season, and Shurmur actually wore a microphone for NFL Films during Sunday’s game. But airing the footage during games is different than putting it on an NFL Films show that airs later, and it won’t be surprising if coaches increasingly speak out against those “mic’d up” moments.

5 responses to “Pat Shurmur prefers Giants players not wear microphones

  3. Jets 100% did it because after getting Darnold back and beating the Cowboys they thought, playing at home, they stood a good chance of upsetting a complacent Patriots, and Darnold’s soundbites would add some gloss to the highlights film. What they failed to figure was in the wk3 30-14 loss in Foxboro they got v lucky with a couple of plays and the totally banged-up, AB-negative Pats were still trying to gel, and lost both remaining top WRs to injury in-game.

  4. I would have to think over the course of a 4+ hours of being mic’ed up that everyone that has ever been mic’ed up says unflattering stuff. So someone used poor judgment by using the “ghost” clip.

    It didn’t bother me because I’m a Pats fan. However I could see ESPN having a trust problem going forward. Player may be hesitant to be willing to be mic’ed up for 4+ hours. I can darn near guarantee I’d say something stupid or something that could be taken out of context every 4 hour span.

  5. He call’s the absolute worst plays for the offense, he needs to give up play calling all together. Use the kids legs and call some bootlegs. It’s not a surprise Minnesota is balling without this guy.

