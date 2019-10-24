Patrick Mahomes officially limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained limited in practice Thursday.

If Mahomes’ injured knee keeps him out Sunday, Matt Moore will start. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Chiefs’ plan won’t change much no matter which quarterback plays.

“I think anytime there’s uncertainty, you have to have a plan for both,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Mahomes took second-team reps during individual drills, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN. But offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would not say who got first-team work in team drills.

The Chiefs had only a couple of changes to their injury report Thursday: Offensive guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) returned to a limited practice after not working Wednesday, and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) fully participated after not practicing Wednesday.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) remained limited.