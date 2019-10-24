Patriots restructure Shaq Mason’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
The Patriots acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in a trade with the Falcons this week and that required them to do some maneuvering to fit Sanu under the salary cap.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that restructuring the contract of right guard Shaq Mason was part of that process.

Yates reports that the Patriots converted $1.75 million of Mason’s base salary into a signing bonus. That opens up $1.4 million in cap space for this season by spreading the remainder of the cap hit over the rest of Mason’s contract.

Mason had a base salary of $4 million this season and his deal runs through the 2023 season. Sanu is due about $3.5 million for the rest of this year and has a base salary of $6.5 million next season.

  4. revren10 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 9:11 am
    Never would have needed to do this if you didn’t waste cap space on AB

    There is no “cap space” on AB. It will be carried next year.

  5. revren10 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 9:11 am
    Never would have needed to do this if you didn’t waste cap space on AB
    Hard to argue with that, although at the time the potential awesomeness of adding his talent to the roster was hard to pass up….. unfortunately his head was also part of that deal… but you’re correct, we sleep in the beds we make…. hopefully a GREAT LESSON LEARNED!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  6. Thanks Shaq! One of the best Guards in the league along with Thuney.

    Thanks BB, too!

    Converting future salary into a signing bonus is not really doing the team a favor, just the opposite. Instead of having to wait to get that money the player gets it right away. The same amount of money is worth more today than in the future.

  7. tylawspick6 says:

    October 24, 2019 at 9:34 am

    revren10 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 9:11 am
    Never would have needed to do this if you didn’t waste cap space on AB

    There is no “cap space” on AB. It will be carried next year.

    5 Million in dead cap space this year so yeah they lost cap space thanks for playing though

