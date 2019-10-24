Report: Jets open to trading Robby Anderson

Getty Images

Two wide receivers were traded this week and there could reportedly be a third if someone sends an attractive offer the Jets’ way.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets have let other teams know that Robby Anderson could be acquired for the right price before next Tuesday’s trade deadline. It’s not clear what that price would be or if they’ve received any offers in the neighborhood.

There was a report last year that the Eagles inquired about Anderson before making a trade for Golden Tate. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was in the Eagles’ front office at that time.

Anderson has 17 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown this season. He had his best day of the season — five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown — in the Jets’ lone win and has led the team in receiving yards the last two years.

Anderson was a restricted free agent in the offseason and is set for unrestricted free agency after the season.