Russell Wilson moves on from first interception of 2019

Getty Images

Prior to Sunday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hadn’t thrown an interception all year. His first interception ended up being an ugly pick six that laid the foundation for a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

So what did he learn from that mistake?

“Just don’t throw it,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “That’s it. There’s not much else. You move on. You play football, play the rest of the game just trying to focus on trying to find a way to win. Didn’t get to win, but that’s really it.”

Wilson made it to Week Seven without an interception. He had hoped to make it to Week 17 without throwing a pick.

“Yeah, it’s been a goal for sure,” Wilson said. “I don’t see why not. I think you really focus on games more than anything else. You go into the game and you want to be efficient. You want to be throwing touchdowns and keep moving the ball. I think that’s something that I’ve always focused on. I remember it really kind of started, more so than anything else, my freshman year of college when I was at N.C. State. I kind of went on a hot streak there. I believe getting on streaks and hot streaks and all that stuff is just being in the moment. Just having a clear head and just going for it, too. You can’t play timid in this game. To go win, you’ve got to go for it, too. You’re making all the throws and trying to make all the tough throws, too. When you’ve got great players, you can trust that.”

Wilson is still having a great year, notwithstanding the interception. Still, with a pair of home losses in the first half of the season (and a third one against the Rams that nearly happened), Wilson and the rest of his teammates will need to work on curbing the mistakes in order to ensure that they’ll get back to the playoffs in 2019.