Russell Wilson is “ready to roll” despite rare appearance on injury report

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has never missed an in-season practice and has played in all 119 possible games in his career.

He rarely even shows up on the practice report.

So it was strange to see his name on the Seahawks’ practice report Wednesday, though he was a full participant with a knee issue.

“A little ice on the knee. I’m good. I’m ready to roll,” Wilson said Thursday, via Curtis Crabtree of Radio KJR and PFT.

It was the first time the Seahawks listed Wilson on their injury report since the Week Six game against Oakland in London in 2018 when Wilson had a hamstring injury. Wilson played all 65 snaps in that 27-3 win over the Raiders.

“Something I’ve always wanted to do is play every game if I can,” Wilson said. “I’m feeling great so it’s nothing really crazy.”