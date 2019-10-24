Saints bring back Stephone Anthony, sign Johnson Bademosi

Getty Images

The Saints re-signed Stephone Anthony, who was off the roster only a week.

He has played three games, seeing action on 40 special teams snaps. The Saints are dealing with injuries to core special teams players J.T. Gray and Patrick Robinson.

The Saints drafted Anthony in the first round in 2015 and traded him to the Dolphins two years later. They brought him back Sept. 25 after he had training camp stints with the Falcons and Jets.

New Orleans also signed defensive back Johnson Bademosi.

Bademosi played four years with the Browns before stints with Detroit, New England, Houston, and earlier this year Miami.

He has played 114 career games, making 91 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups.

The Saints are banged up in the secondary with Robinson, P.J. Williams and Eli Apple nursing injuries.

The Saints signed safety Trae Elston and tight end Jason Vander Laan to the practice squad.