Jets coach Adam Gase said before practice he expected Sam Darnold to have a limited practice Thursday. Darnold didn’t.

The quarterback was a full participant on the team’s official injury report.

That’s good news for Darnold and the Jets after he sat out Wednesday’s work with a toe injury.

The Jets added receiver Jamison Crowder to the report with a knee injury. He was limited.

Center Ryan Kalil (elbow/shoulder) returned on a limited basis.