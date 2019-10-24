T.J. Watt taking it day by day with abdominal injury

Getty Images

Bye weeks can be a boon for the health of NFL teams, but sometimes players need more than a week off before they’re ready to play again.

It remains to be seen if linebacker T.J. Watt falls into that category. Watt suffered an abdominal injury in Pittsburgh’s Week Six win over the Chargers and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Dolphins on Monday night.

“I feel a lot better,” Watt said. “Taking it day by day right now and see where I’ll be on Monday night.”

Anthony Chickillo would typically be the next man up behind Watt, but he is on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List after being arrested and charged with assault after an incident involving his girlfriend. With Watt and Chickillo unavailable, Ola Adeniyi worked with the first team at practice and would presumably make his first NFL start if Watt isn’t able to go against Miami.