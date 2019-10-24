Vikings get late first-half touchdown to take 13-6 halftime lead

Getty Images

Washington and Minnesota had a battle of field goals going until the Vikings finally punched it in with seven seconds remaining in the half.

Dalvin Cook scored on a 4-yard run to give the Vikings a 13-6 halftime lead.

The Vikings gained 213 yards in the first half and did not punt as Kirk Cousins went 12-of-13 for 173 yards. Cook already has 108 yards from scrimmage, with eight carries for 35 yards and five catches for 73 yards.

But Stefon Diggs had his fourth fumble of the season, and his third lost, and the Vikings settled for Dan Bailey field goals of 50 and 29 yards. They failed to score from the 3-yard line on Bailey’s chip-shot field goal as Cousins was sacked by Jonathan Allen on third down.

Washington had two red zone possessions in the first half, getting to the 2 and the 5 before settling for chip-shot field goals. Dustin Hopkins converted from 21 and 30 yards.

Washington was driving on its first possession, crossing midfield before Case Keenum fumbled on a strip sack by defensive end Danielle Hunter that Shamar Stephen recovered.

The visitors have 147 yards. Its six points, though, is six points more than Washington scored in a 9-0 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Keenum is 12-of-16 for 130 yards, and Adrian Peterson has eight carries for 33 yards on a bad ankle.