Bill Belichick: Mohamed Sanu is working hard

AP

On Tuesday, the Patriots acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu. Come Sunday, Sanu could be ready to make a contribution to the New England offense.

“Smart kid, picks things up well,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday. “We’ll see what we can do here. Sometimes as it accumulates — early downs, third down, red area, situational stuff. We’ll see what the load looks like, but he’s made good progress [Wednesday and Thursday]. Works hard. Good kid. Is really in-tune and trying very hard to pick up things quickly and get on the same page as everybody else. That’s obviously a long way to go, a lot of work to do, but he’s working hard at it, so we appreciate that.”

The Patriots also will undoubtedly appreciate Sanu’s mindset, which will mesh with the do-your-job, no-complaints approach that has characterized the team’s receiving corps. Quarterback Tom Brady throws the ball to the open man, and Sanu will focus only on getting open and, if the ball comes his way, catching it.

Belichick and company gave up a second-round pick to get Sanu, and Belichick and company surely have big plans for him. Perhaps starting as soon as Sunday against the Browns.