Bill Callahan: Case Keenum will remain the starter if healthy

Getty Images

Washington starting quarterback Case Keenum was knocked out of Thursday night’s game with a concussion and replaced by rookie Dwayne Haskins. But Haskins didn’t do enough to earn the starting job.

Callahan said after the game that if Keenum is cleared from his concussion before Washington’s next game, November 3 at Buffalo, then Keenum will start.

“I do believe Case is our quarterback,” Callahan said, via the Washington Post.

Neither Keenum nor Haskins played well in the 19-9 loss, but Keenum played better. So if Washington’s goal is to win football games, Keenum is the right choice.

But if the goal is to develop Haskins, this year’s first-round draft pick, that may change the equation. Callahan did say that Haskins would start over Colt McCoy if Keenum can’t play, so this is not a case of Washington thinking Haskins is so unprepared that putting him on the field would do more harm than good. Given that, it’s hard not to wonder how long Washington can keep going back to Keenum, and prolong giving Haskins some starting experience.