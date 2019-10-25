C.J. Mosley out this week, possibly much longer

Getty Images

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has barely played this season, and it may be a long time before he plays again.

Mosley will miss Sunday’s game after aggravating the groin injury that already forced him to miss most of this season. And Jets coach Adam Gase said he couldn’t rule out putting Mosley on injured reserve.

That would be a major disappointment for a player who signed a five-year, $85 million contract in March. Mosley has only played in two games this season and hurt his groin in both of them.

It would also be bad news for the Ravens, who were expecting to get a third-round compensatory pick for Mosley. The NFL’s complex compensatory pick formula considers playing time for departing free agents in determining which teams are compensated, and if Mosley doesn’t play much this season for the Jets, the Ravens won’t get the pick they thought they’d get when he signed that big contract.