Getty Images

The Cowboys had to make room for defensive lineman Michael Bennett on Friday. They did that by cutting defensive tackle Justin Hamilton.

Hamilton signed with the Cowboys on Oct. 16, replacing defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford on the roster. He did not see any game action with the Cowboys.

Hamilton, 26, has played eight career games with one start. He has spent time with the Bills, Seahawks, Eagles and Chiefs.

The Chiefs cut Hamilton out of the preseason.