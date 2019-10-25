Dalvin Cook making defenses cover “all the green grass”

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook went into Thursday night’s game as the NFL’s leader in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage and his performance against Washington leaves him in good position to exit the week in the same positions.

Cook ran for 98 yards and caught five passes for 73 yards while scoring the only touchdown in a 19-9 victory that extended the team’s winning streak to four games. Three of Cook’s catches came on back-to-back drives in the second half and each of them saw Cook take screen passes for significant gains that led to 10 points for Minnesota.

After the game, Cook focused on how that aspect of his game makes life more stressful for opposing defenses.

“You got to be able to catch the football and make plays,” Cook said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “You just can’t sit back there and hand the football off in today’s game. Defenses just pin their ears back, stuff the box and come after you. But when they have to defend all the green grass with me catching the football, it makes it hard on them.”

With Kirk Cousins playing at a high level and Stefon Diggs posting big numbers in addition to Cook’s work out of the backfield, there are a lot of things making life hard for opposing defenses right now. That’s a far cry from where things were at the start of the month and an encouraging way to head into the second half of the season.