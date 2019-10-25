Davante Adams feels “two million” times better, but still “limited”

Getty Images

Davante Adams is putting up big numbers lately, at least in the trainer’s room.

The Packers wide receiver said his turf toe was “two million” times better than when he injured it in Week Four, but that’s not the same as being ready to play this week against the Chiefs.

“I’m a little limited right now,” Adams said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But for the most part I can do a lot of different footwork stuff. It’s just the full-speed routes right now that are a little tougher for me. So I’m trying to fight through that, but I’m in a really good spot right now.

“Just got to keep letting it heal, because it’s not fully healed yet. Keep letting it heal and just be smart about it.”

That’s not encouraging for a return this week.

The Packers have survived reasonably well, as they’re 6-1 and Aaron Rodgers is spreading the ball among his remaining wideouts (themselves in varying degrees of wellness).