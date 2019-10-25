Davante Adams listed as doubtful

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is set to miss his third straight game.

Adams said that his toe was feeling better this week than it has over the past couple of weeks, but added that “it’s not fully healed yet” and it appears all involved will wait until it is at least a little closer before Adams rejoins the lineup.

Adams was listed as doubtful on the Packers’ final injury report of the week. That will leave Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard as their top receiving options against the Chiefs.

The Packers listed safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and center Corey Linley (back) as questionable to play this weekend. Tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) joins Adams in the doubtful category.