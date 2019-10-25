David Johnson a game-time decision this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals kept David Johnson active as an emergency measure last week, and they’re not going to tip their hands about his role this week.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said during his weekly interview on 98.7 Arizona Sports that Johnson would likely be a game-time decision Sunday.

Johnson hasn’t been practicing because of ankle and back injuries, but he suited up and played two snaps last week. Backup Chase Edmonds had 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, so they were able to withstand his absence.

The Cardinals also added veteran backs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner this week, though Keim set a low bar for them if they had to play.

“You just want those guys to be able to step up and function,” Keim said.

They’re apparently going to keep people guessing if Johnson will be able to.