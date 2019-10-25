Dustin Colquitt named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt‘s work bringing dental care to kids in Kansas City led the NFLPA to name him this week’s Community MVP.

Colquitt helped found TeamSmile in 2007 as a way to have professional sports teams help to provide free dental care to children who would otherwise have to go without it. As of last year, the organization had provided more than $2 million in free dental care to nearly 5,500 children.

At an event this week, 324 children were given care ranging from cleanings to complex procedures at the Chiefs’ facility.

“A lot of these kids come in and they’re hiding what they have going on in their mouths, but when they come here, we can fix anything that they have going on in about 20 to 30 minutes,” Colquitt said in a statement. “They come in here and they’re nervous, but when they look in the mirror afterward, it changes their life.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to Colquitt’s foundation or a charity of his choice and set up a crowdfunding campaign for TeamSmile. Colquitt will also join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.