Eagles hope to get DeSean Jackson “on the grass” next week

Getty Images

Seven weeks ago Sunday, receiver DeSean Jackson made a spectacular return to the Eagles. He played briefly in Week Two, and he hasn’t been back.

On Friday, coach Doug Pederson said that Jackson, who according to his trainer has a small tear in his groin, could be back soon.

“He’s another one that’s getting close,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously, he’s been running and progressing. We’ll see where he’s at today with his rehab. Hopefully, we can get him maybe on the grass next week and see, but again, as we mentioned before, I don’t want to rush him back.”

Pederson said last week that Jackson likely won’t be 100 percent again this year, and the coach repeatedly has emphasized that he doesn’t want to pressure Jackson to return before he’s ready.