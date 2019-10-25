Falcons call Matt Ryan a game-time decision

Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice for the Falcons on Friday and that leaves the door open for him to play against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said at his Friday press conference that Ryan will be listed as questionable to play and that the team will make a game-time decision about his status for the game.

Quinn said that Ryan will only be active if he’s starting. The team would need to promote Danny Etling to serve as a backup to Matt Schaub by Saturday afternoon, so a failure to make that move would suggest the team’s feeling pretty confident about Ryan’s ability to play.

The Falcons have ruled out running back Ito Smith (concussion, neck), cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) and guard James Carpenter (knee).