Frustrated Antonio Brown has active morning on Twitter

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Receiver Antonio Brown continues to wait for his next opportunity, and he continues to be justifiably frustrated by the fact that the NFL’s slow-moving investigation is essentially keeping Brown suspended without pay.

A day after Brown tweeted (and deleted) a suggestion that he’s being blackballed by the league and separately seemed to concede that he won’t play again until 2020, Brown embarked on an extended Twitter Q&A that was, to say the least, interesting.

He touched on various issues, from accusing Patriots trainers of stealing the football with which he scored his only touchdown with the team to expressing interest in playing for the Ravens to indicating that he wanted to play for the 49ers but that they weren’t interested to blaming the media for his current predicament to making it clear he has no interest in the XFL or CFL to repeatedly declining requests from radio stations to join their shows on Friday morning.

Brown also had this assessment regarding his parting message to Raiders fans: “Sorry it didn’t work bought crib out there was ready to go to work but I was to much steak for a chicken plan.”

The league still hasn’t scheduled an interview with Brown regarding the investigation sparked by a civil lawsuit for sexual assault and rape. Interested teams won’t sign him until the investigation concludes. His frustration is therefore understandable.

Whatever you think of Brown, he and all players have rights. Under the Personal Conduct Policy, however, there are no deadlines or mandates that would force things along and/or require the league to declare whether a player would be placed on paid leave if signed by a new team. As a result, he’ll have plenty of time to engage in plenty of tweetstorms, quite possibly for the balance of the 2019 season.

  6. Who cares? He’s upset because he’s not relevant anymore and dominating headlines every 2 minutes. That’s ALL it is.

    $ might have something to do with it.

  7. By the way, I don’t care how frustrated AB is. He had his chances to play and earn an NFL pay check. Forced a trade out of Pittsburgh and got himself kicked off both Oakland and NE.

    Whose fault is this?

  9. Money shouldn’t have anything to do with it. If he was smart, which he isn’t, he would have invested the millions he’s already been paid over his career and be set up for life.

  14. AB should sign with a team soon. Even if he doesn’t play this year, any team would be better next year if they give him a chance. Remember what the Browns did with Kareem Hunt. Hunt has served his time and will play again soon. AB would be a big help wherever he goes and shame on the NFL for not addressing his situation already. Saints, Packers, Chiefs, Colts, Texans, Browns, Cardinals, Ravens all should consider AB.

  16. Not an AB fan but if he feels that he’s innocent of the sexual assault and rape he needs to press the NFLPA to get his interview…unless AB is dodging the NFL it’s BS this interview and investigation are still ongoing. It does make it look like the NFL knows the claims are BS and they’re blackballing him.

  17. Brown also had this assessment regarding his parting message to Raiders fans: “Sorry it didn’t work bought crib out there was ready to go to work but I was to much steak for a chicken plan.”

    In your Bizarro world you think you’re steak. In reality you challenged a 60 year old GM to a fight for doing his job. Total punk move that was. And you gossip on the daily like a group of 12 year old girls shopping at the mall. You are the antithesis of a Raider. All bark and no bite.

  20. As wild as he is, the investigation needs to start already. I’d bet more than half the teams in the NFL would give him a 1 year deal still when this stuff wraps up.

  21. He has rights? Thats the problem with this Country now. Everyone wants to demand their rights without having to have personal responsibility. This joker became a cancer in Pittsburgh to force his way off the team. Was given a big payday reward for his insubordination in Pittsburgh by getting traded to Oakland . Then played games with that organization including insulting the man that runs the team and eventually was cut. Then got a chance with the best team in sports and his past caught up with him. He has had numerous chances. But his rights mean nothing because he is an irresponsible person. No one is in a hurry to add his volatile persona to the locker room. If he had acted like a mature adult the last 2 years he would be getting all he has earned. But because of his own actions (not the leagues) he is unemployed. people would feel different if the charges were his only issue but this has been building for quite a while.

  26. This is what happens when a guy who has been coddled, handled and entitled his whole life all of a sudden becomes more like the rest of us. I’m sure it’s a rude awakening for him. He may want to retreat to his safe space.

  29. He just never got that there are consequences to his actions. Finally he’s getting called on it and the chickens came home to roost. Time to grow up Antonio

  30. Nothing like going out and pleading your case to a team you might want to play for Huh? LMAO! He’ll be lucky if anybody gives him a chance. He’s not only done reprehensible personal acts, he’s stabbed every team he’s been with in the back. I know he’ll get a chance somewhere but the his salary is decreasing with every tweet.

  33. He is a locker room cancer and older, very few teams have a player and/or head coach that can manage someone like that (BB and Brady probably his best chance), even with his talent. Any GM who is on the upside of the standings isn’t going to take chance with AB after what he has done to the Steelers, Raiders and Pats and miss a chance at a playoffs. The bottom of the league is packing it in and try to collect draft picks and off-load high dollar contracts, which leaves the desperate aka soon to be fired crowd of Atlanta (they need draft picks and salary cap), Houston they have seemed to right the ship a bit, maybe Tennessee but without a QB that would rapidly grow the cancer, the Bears with the Nagy/Mitch failure to be able to place the blame on AB and the best candidate is Washington but they already canned the coach. The desperate to win crowd of KC and Browns who don’t care much about character and can live with the locker room falling apart and playing out on twitter.

    If a team wanted him they would sign him now (guessing most won’t pay the $15 million a year) and take the maybe 4 game hit to have him at the end of the season and a playoff run. AB has done what few have done his talent doesn’t out-way the risk to a team.

  40. Seems to me the only rights he’s entitled to are those contained in the Personal Conduct Policy. As you pointed out the League has not violated the provisions of the Policy. So what rights exactly are being denied to him?

