Giants rule out Sterling Shepard

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss another game with a concussion.

The Giants announced on Friday that Shepard will not play on Sunday against the Lions. Cornerback Corey Ballentine is also out, also with a concussion.

Shepard suffered a concussion in Week One and missed one game. He then suffered another concussion in Week Five and hasn’t played since. Despite missing three full games and parts of two others, Shepard leads all Giants wide receivers with 25 catches for 267 yards.

The Giants did get some good news on the injury front, as running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and wide receiver Cody Latimer (quad) were all full participants in Friday’s practice.