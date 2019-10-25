Greg Robinson says he’s been benched as Browns left tackle

Getty Images

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said this week that he wasn’t ready to talk about any potential changes to the starting offensive line and suggested everyone would have to wait and see how they line up against the Patriots on Sunday.

One of his offensive lineman appears to have let the cat out of the bag, however.

Greg Robinson told reporters on Friday that he has been benched as the team’s starting left tackle. Robinson took over the job right around this time last year when the Browns made changes in the wake of firing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Robinson did not say who will be taking his spot in the lineup. Justin McCray was getting work at left tackle this week and seems the likeliest choice to be in the lineup against New England.