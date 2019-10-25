Holton Hill’s suspension officially ends

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Holton Hill‘s suspension ended Friday, the day after the team’s Week Eight game.

The Vikings will have a roster exemption that expires Nov. 4.

Hill served two four-game suspensions, one for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances and one for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t know what kind of impact Hill immediately can have.

“I don’t know. He hasn’t practiced in eight weeks,” Zimmer said Friday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ll see how he looks when he gets out there.’’

Hill played 57 percent of the snaps in the final nine games after the Vikings were hit with injuries. The undrafted free agent ended up playing 374 defensive snaps and 260 special teams snaps during his rookie season.