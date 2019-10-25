Janoris Jenkins on trade possibility: If you are going to let me go, let me go

Getty Images

The trade deadline is Tuesday, and if the Giants are going to move anyone, it’s probably cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Will they or won’t they?

“At the end of the day, let me go be who I be,” Jenkins said after Friday’s practice, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Ain’t no pressure. Ain’t no arguments. If you are going to let me go, let me go. Don’t beat around the bush.”

The Giants shopped Jenkins a year but instead dealt defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions and cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints.

Jenkins has no control over what happens to him, so he doesn’t seem to be sweating it.

“It don’t matter where I want to be. Business is business,” Jenkins said. “I just want to play football. It don’t even matter. I can’t control business decisions. My whole thing is to play football.”

Jenkins, who said, “I shut down one side of the field,” has 32 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups this season.

He is signed through 2020, with no guaranteed money next season. Jenkins is due to make the same $10.15 million base salary he is making this season.

Jenkins, who turns 31 next week, wants to win. He has played in one postseason game in his eight seasons.

“Everybody got their own opinion,” Jenkins said. “You can’t tell me where I want to be. Ain’t nobody tells me where I want to be. Whatever presumption you all put out there, I don’t care what they say. Whether it’s here or anywhere else, I just want to play football.”