Jason Pierre-Paul could be activated for Sunday’s game

Jason Pierre-Paul returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his neck in an offseason car accident and the work he’s done may be enough to get him back on the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Head coach Bruce Arians said at his Friday press conference, via multiple reporters, that Pierre-Paul has done well at practice the last few days and that he could be activated in time to play against Tennessee. Arians added that doctors still have to clear him to progress to game action before that will happen, however.

Pierre-Paul led the Buccaneers with 12.5 sacks last season. Getting that kind of pass rushing ability would be welcomed by Tampa’s 32nd-ranked pass defense.

While Pierre-Paul may make his 2019 debut, the Bucs won’t have tight end O.J. Howard in the lineup. He’s been ruled out with a hamstring injury.