Jerry Jones: “Nothing negative” about Michael Bennett

Getty Images

On Thursday, the Cowboys acquired veteran pass rusher Michael Bennett. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commenced the process of talking Bennett up.

“He’s known as a great locker room personality,” Jones said during his latest appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “There’s nothing negative about him as an individual. . . . He’s got war daddy in him when he gets on the field. I know that he’ll fit us great.”

Bennett, who has been a spectacular player, nevertheless has had his fair share of controversy. Most recently, the Patriots suspended him for a week for conduct detrimental to the team. But for the possibility that Bennett would have signed as a free agent with an AFC contender, the Patriots likely would have cut him.

Instead, they’ve sent him to the Cowboys. In Dallas.

Four years ago, after Bennett’s Seahawks played the Lions, Bennett sounded off regarding Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“I don’t like Matt Stafford that much,” Bennett said at the time. And then Michael gave the reasoning for his feelings.

“[H]e’s from Dallas and Dallas, they killed the President,” Bennett said. “It’s where JFK, one of the greatest Presidents, died at so I just have a little hatred towards him.”

By that logic, Bennett has more than a little hatred toward Dallas. But, no, there’s nothing negative at all about Bennett.