Joe Staley not expected to play this weekend

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Joe Staley has been making progress in his return from a fractured fibula, but it looks like it will be at least one more week before he’s ready to return to the lineup.

Staley has been listed as doubtful to play against the Panthers. That’s a step up from being ruled out in recent weeks, but it still sets him up to miss this weekend’s game.

Staley said his leg didn’t react well to a pregame workout last weekend, but that it felt better in practice after a couple of days of rest. Staley was a limited participant in this week’s practice sessions.

Justin Skule has been starting in Staley’s place and he’ll continue to work across from right tackle Daniel Brunskill as Mike McGlinchey (knee) has been ruled out. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) have also been ruled out for Sunday.