Josh Jacobs questionable, but expected to play

Despite missing practice this week, it appears Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be back on the field Sunday.

Via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, Jacobs will be listed as questionable, but coach Jon Gruden expects him to play against the Texans.

“He’s a young player, obviously,” Gruden said. “He’s got a shoulder. We’re listening him as questionable. We’re expecting him to play but we’ll have to see how it goes.”

Jacobs didn’t practice Friday and hasn’t practiced this week.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams and right tackle Trent Brown are also expected to play this week. That will certainly help, giving them their projected offensive line together for the first time this year.