Keenan Allen listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers may not have wide receiver Keenan Allen in the lineup against the Bears on Sunday.

Allen popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing. He sat out Friday’s practice as well and head coach Anthony Lynn said that he’s going to be a game-time call in Chicago.

Allen has 44 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns this season. His loss would be a significant one for a receiving corps that’s already seen Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman land on injured reserve this season.

Lynn said defensive end Melvin Ingram will also be listed as questionable. Ingram also has a hamstring injury and has missed the last three games.

Kicker Michael Badley will miss his eighth straight with a groin injury. Chase McLaughlin will continue to kick in his place.