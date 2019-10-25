Malcolm Jenkins: The guys in this locker room trust one another

Getty Images

Former Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick unloaded on the team during an interview on FS1 Friday by saying he feels the team has “accountability issues” that start from the top and that they are “still living off that Super Bowl high.”

In addition to those general shots, Scandrick also took aim at safety Malcolm Jenkins. He said Jenkins is “not really making any plays” and questioned the veteran’s leadership, which drew a response from Jenkins when reporters asked him about Scandrick later in the day.

Jenkins said he doesn’t “give two s–ts about people who aren’t here” and that “not everybody’s built” for the culture of the Eagles.

“The guys in this locker room trust one another,” Jenkins said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We believe in each other. . . . We’re all grown men. If you got something to say, say it to my face. To know that was in our locker room? It feels good to know that that’s no longer here.”

The state of the locker room in Philly was a topic of conversation this week before Scandrick said anything and the easiest way for the Eagles to change the air around the team will be to beat the Bills this Sunday.