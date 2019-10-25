Matt Patricia thinks Lions have turned the page after Quandre Diggs trade

Getty Images

The Lions’ decision to trade safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks this week was not met with much happiness from the players remaining on the team.

Cornerback Darius Slay had one of the more outspoken reactions and it included Slay saying he “wouldn’t care” if the Lions trade him despite expressing a desire to sign a new deal with the team in the past.

On Friday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked about the response and called Slay “passionate” while acknowledging “the decision will impact everybody” in the organization. Patricia also said that he believes the team has shifted its focus to Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“We addressed everything as a team on Wednesday, really thought the guys have done a good job of turning the page,” Patricia said, via MLive.com. “I think for us, the bottom line is we haven’t played well enough to win the last several games. I mean, all’s we want to do right now is just go win — we want to try to go win — and we know that’s going to be all about preparation in practice and getting better through the course of the week and being able to go play well against the Giants. So that’s our focus, and hope we have a good day at that today and go do the same thing.”

The Lions have lost three straight games and extending that to four games this weekend won’t do much to support Patricia’s assertion that the team’s focus is on the right things.